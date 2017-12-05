Sioux Falls Rotary Park Entrance Construction Begins

Don't be confused by the headline of this story. Rotary Park in Sioux Falls is not moving.

Just the entrance to the park.

My first thought when I heard the announcement by the City of Sioux Falls was how do you move a park?

That was all cleared up when I learned that only the entrance into Rotary Park will be located to the west side of the Big Sioux River.

This is the first phase of the East 26th Street and I-229 reconstruction project, which is scheduled to begin in 2019.

Numerous trees will be removed to create space for new park features, which will include new trees and landscaping, a picnic shelter, restroom, playground, and parking lot.

As you take a look at the pictures of Rotary Park or if you visit frequently you'll agree this is one of Sioux Falls most beautiful sites in our city.

Can't wait to see makeover.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *