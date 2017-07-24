Sioux Falls Woman Scammed by Dogs for Sale Ad on Craigslist

A Sioux Falls girl saw an ad on Craigslist for two Siberian Huskies. Sioux Falls Police says that's when she tried to buy them.

"The person ended up contacting the seller. The two dogs were each worth $200. She ended up wiring $400 to the person," said Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens. "They emailed back and said they needed some more money. That's when she thought it might be a scam. She did some checking into things and decided to cancel the sale. She notified the people and they haven't returned her money. It's probably a good chance this was a scam."

Clemens urges residents to do their homework before buying items on line.

"Obviously a lot of positive sales happen with Craigslist and other on line sellers. People have to be aware there are others looking to take advantage of you. Whether it's doing some checking by getting some references and finding out the details of who are you are dealing with."

Clemens says it's doubtful the Sioux Falls victim will ever get her money back.