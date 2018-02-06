Sioux Falls Population Grew by 4,700 in 2017

If you look around at all it's pretty obvious that Sioux Falls is growing. And now the city has announced how much it has grown.

Estimates by the Sioux Falls Planning and Building Services puts the 2017 year end population at 183,000. That's up 4,700 from 2016.

“This rate of growth relates directly to our region’s strong residential housing growth,” says Jeffrey Schmitt, Chief Planning and Zoning Official in a press release. “People continue to move from outside the metropolitan area into our city to be part of this strong economy and workforce. We see families adding to growing education enrollment numbers, as well as retirees who move here for access to health care services and an excellent quality of life.”

The 2017 increase was 2.6 percent more than the previous year. 2016 saw a growth of 5,200 people, or 3 percent more than 2015.