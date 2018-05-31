In addition to the recent event of a suspicious package being neutralized by Sioux Falls Police on Wednesday (May 30) near John F. Kennedy school at 54th and West Bonnie Court in Sioux Falls, a separate event in Sioux Falls may have you wondering if there is cause for concern.

A SWAT team exercise is taking place through Friday in two areas of Sioux Falls, both in the central regions of the city. You may hear a blast or see a SWAT team in action during a portion of their training.

"Our SWAT Team will be training all this week." is the quote from a Sioux Falls Police officer listing himself as Officer 713 on the Sioux Falls Police department Facebook page. "You may hear some detonations as part of the training."

The two main areas for the training are near the intersection of 26th Street and Southeastern drive, as well as the Sanford Hospital area, which is near the intersection of 18th Street and Grange Avenue.

