Sioux Falls Police Searching for Missing Teenage Boy

Sioux Falls Police are asking for the public to keep an eye out for missing teenage boy here in the Sioux Empire.

KSFY TV is reporting that authorities are searching for 15-year-old Dallas James Sontag of Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls Police Department released a tweet to the public saying that Sontag is a white male, about 5'8" tall, and 115 pounds. The missing boy has blue eyes and sandy colored hair.

According to KSFY , no other information regarding Sontag's disappearance is available at this time.

Should you see Dallas, or have further information regarding this case, you're asked to please contact the Sioux Falls Police Department at 367-7000 .

Your identity will remain confidential.

Source: KSFY TV