Sioux Falls Police Looking for Two Suspects Tied to Home Invasion

A 19-year-old Sioux Falls man is in jail after his involvement in a home invasion that took place on Saturday (November 25) at a southwest Sioux Falls residence.

KDLT News is reporting that Julian Tre Crawford was arrested for First Degree Robbery and Grand Theft.

Crawford and two additional black males who are still at large entered a residence near South Cathy Avenue and South Downing Avenue on Saturday just before 5:00 PM.

Authorities told KDLT News , two of the suspects were reportedly armed with handguns, all three men allegedly took several items of property from the residence.

Mary Nicolai, a woman who has lived in the victims neighborhood for 22 years told KDLT News , “Hearing about the crime was a surprise. Something I didn’t want to hear. The town is growing fast and we have growing pains and I think that’s part of it.”

Police believe this particular home invasion was an isolated incident, and the general public is not in danger at this time.

Authorities are still attempting to track down leads that will help them locate the two remaining suspects at large. Anyone who may have further information regarding this incident is asked to please contact the Sioux Falls Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 367-7007 .

