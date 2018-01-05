Sioux Falls Police Investigating Armed Robbery

Officers were dispatched to a business in the 4100 Block of West 41st Street in Sioux Falls for a robbery on Thursday.

The investigation revealed that a black male, 5 foot 8 inches tall showed a handgun and demanded money from an employee. After obtaining an undetermined amount of money, the male was last seen running westbound from the business. No one was injured in this incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police at 367-7000.

