Sioux Falls Police Foot Chase Leads to DWI Arrest

There were tell-tale signs that something was out of the ordinary and Sioux Falls Police eventually got their man.

Sioux Falls Police Information Officer Sam Clemens has the details on an incident that happened about 2:18 PM Thursday in the Downtown area near 11th Street and 2nd Avenue.

“The car was going at a high rate of speed with excessive engine noise. That’s why police (initially) went to stop it. He pulled into a parking lot by TommyJacks Pub. As soon as he stopped. The driver got out and started walking away.”

From there, Clemens says the chase included a tour through a different downtown business before concluding.

“He entered Duluth Trading Company and then ran out the back emergency door. Officers were able to catch him then.”

Arrested was 35 year-old Devon Gerard Herron of Marion South Dakota.

Herron faces charges of DWI (third), Open Container, reckless driving, driving with a revoked license, fleeing police, resisting arrest and obstruction.

See Also: