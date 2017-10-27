Sioux Falls Police Department Has a Message for Lyft

The Sioux Falls Police Department used social media to share a message to the ride sharing service, Lyft. They are encouraging the company to put them out of business.

The SFPD tweeted to their "competition" that the Sioux Falls boys in blue were the first ride sharing program in the state, transporting over 1,100 people to the pokey for a DWI arrest.

The post was a lighthearted message to encourage anyone considering driving under the influence to call Lyft, or any taxi company, and get a ride.

