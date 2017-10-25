Sioux Falls Police Arrest Drunk Man Found with Child
A Sioux Falls man was arrested after he was found intoxicated outside with a four-year-old child Saturday evening at 8th Street and Prairie Avenue.
That according to Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.
"Witness told police the man was so intoxicated that he wasn't able to sit up. Officers were able to find him. The man's breath alcohol was a .28," said Clemens.
"The man was obviously in no state to care for himself let alone a child. The child was taken into protective custody. The man was arrested for abuse and neglect."
Clemens identified the man as 51-year-old Delvin Dale Jones.
See Also: