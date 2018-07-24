A member of the Sioux Falls Police Department and a member of Sioux Falls Fire Rescue had a little duel going recently. Not to worry, it wasn't pistols at dawn or anything like that. It was actually a friendly little video recorded joke telling competition, designed in the spirit of fun.

As KSFY TV reports , Sioux Falls Police, Officer John Estep, and 17 year department veteran Sioux Falls Firefighter Nick Luther decided to take part in their own version of the cheesy 'Dad Jokes' phenomenon that is currently sweeping social media.

The idea for the police vs. firefighter joke competition spawned from a wellness committee meeting at the police department, according to KSFY .

There was no money involved in the competition, only bragging rights on who can tell the best corny jokes.

If you're not familiar with the premise of 'dad jokes', it's all about two dads pitted against each other telling bad jokes, to see which dad will crack up laughing first.

Both departments brought their best material, and so far, the reaction online has been a positive one. Officer Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police told KSFY , "You can see both the officer and the firefighter cracking up, enjoying themselves and having a good time which is something everyone can relate to." The hope within both departments is to have members of the community see more than just the badges the first responders wear.

As you might imagine the competition was fierce. I mean check out some of this material. "What did the policeman say to his belly button? You're under a vest!" or how about this one, "Why did the crab never share? Because he was shell-fish. You have to admit, that's a pretty good one!

In the end, as KSFY reports , the final score was Sioux Falls Police with 10 laughs. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue with 9.

Will there be a grudge match? I guess we will have to wait and see.

Source: KSFY TV

