Sioux Falls Pedestrian Injured in Hit and Run

A pedestrian was injured during a hit and run collision on Saturday (August 18) at 12:30 PM. Sioux Falls Police, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Paramedics Plus responded to the area of North Cliff Avenue, close to the intersection of East 4th Street, for a call of a car that had just hit a pedestrian and continued drove away from the scene.

Sergeant Jonathan Thum described the scene. "Officers located the victim in the street with serious injuries. The victim was immediately transported to the hospital for care and was listed in stable condition." said Thum. "Cliff Avenue was temporarily shut down as the victim was evaluated and investigators concluded their investigation. Information was developed for the suspect vehicle and it was subsequently located in the area."

A statement from the Sioux Falls police did not indicate what happened when they suspect vehicle was located, only to say that the investigation was ongoing and more details would be provided on Monday morning.

