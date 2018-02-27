Sioux Falls Parks and Rec Is Hiring For Summer 2018

If you are looking for a gig to make some coin this summer in Sioux Falls and you like the outdoors, you might want to give one of these jobs a try.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is looking to fill hundreds of summer seasonal job vacancies. Parks and Recreation hires a variety of seasonal positions each year, ranging from lifeguard to park maintenance positions.

If you or someone you know is looking for summer employment, Parks and Recreation has something for all ages and interests.

Are you the type of person who enjoys the outdoors, plants, mowing lawns, or landscaping?

The Operations Division is seeking individuals 18 years of age and older for a variety of positions. These 40-hour-per-week seasonal positions are offered as long-term (April–October) and short-term (May–August) options.

No experience is necessary, as training is provided. The earning potential for a short-term employee working 40 hours per week for 13 weeks is approximately $5,200.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation will host walk-in interviews at the Park Shop, located at 2401 West 49th Street, on the following dates:

Wednesday, February 28, 1–4 p.m. & Friday, March 9, 1–4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 13, 3:30–5:30 p.m. & Tuesday, March 20, 3:30–5:30 p.m.

For more information contact Sioux Falls Parks and Rec.

See Also: