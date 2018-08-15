Sioux Falls Native Named Commander of Battleship U.S.S. Stout

The guided-missile destroyer U.S.S. Stout recently underwent a change of command ceremony in which a Sioux Falls native was named the new commander in charge.

Commander Nathan Diaz relieved Commander Daniel Broadhurst as commanding officer in front of family, friends and shipmates.

Before being named commanding officer, Diaz was previously the ship’s executive officer.

“I am honored to lead the mighty warship Stout and thankful to Commander Broadhurst for paving the way for Stout’s future success,” said Diaz.

USS Stout is part of DESRON 26, also known as the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group.

Source: Navy Office of Community Outreach

