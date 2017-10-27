Sioux Falls Named One of the Best Places to Retire

When I think of places I might retire someday, Sioux Falls is definitely one of them. Sure, it's cold in the winter, but it's also pleasant with a hint excitement and the right amount of blah. It's in the running for me.

Livability agrees. It named Sioux Falls the fifth best city in which to retire.

The stable economy, high quality health care, low cost of living, and retiree recreation opportunities were among the factors to get the city on the list. A high ranking in health care was also a reason we got up that high on the list.

Sioux Falls was topped only by Walnut Grove, California; Reno, Nevada; Boca Raton, Florida; and Plano, Texas.

