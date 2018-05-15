Sioux Falls Municipal Band Announces Summer Schedule

Grab your lawn chairs, or a blanket to lay on the ground, and head to the band shell for another summer tradition of hearing the Sioux Falls Municipal Band fill the air in various locations throughout the city.

Eric Saathoff, Recreation Program Coordinator for the city of Sioux Falls says the band is revered as one of the oldest in the country, dating back to 1919. "Bandmaster Chris Hill is a noted professional musician, performing locally with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, as well as with some of the world’s most prestigious musical organizations" said Saathoff. "He is celebrating his 21st season as the Bandmaster of the Sioux Falls Municipal Band, and to celebrate, he is bringing back some of his favorite concert themes."

The diversity in musical styles is sure to please everyone. Pick a time, place and musical theme that peaks your interest for any or all of these free performances:

Date Time Location Theme Saturday (May 19) 10:00 AM VA Medical Center Armed Forces Day Monday (May 28) 10:00 AM VA Medical Center Memorial Day Sunday (June 3) 3:00 PM McKennan Park Bandshell There’s No Place Like Rome! Tuesday (June 5) 7:30 PM Dow Rummel Village Jazz, Old and New Sunday (June 10) 8:00 PM Terrace Park Bandshell Rock On! Thursday(June 14) 7:00 PM Veterans’ Memorial Park Salute the Flag! Sunday (June 17) 8:00 PM Terrace Park Bandshell AC/DC...and Other Cities Tuesday (June 19) 7:30 PM Sunnycrest Village Furry Friends Sunday (June 24)* 8:00 PM Terrace Park Bandshell Bernstein at 100 Tuesday (June 26) 7:30 PM Trail Ridge Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes Sunday (July 1) 8:00 PM Terrace Park Bandshell Broadway Classics Wednesday (July 4) 11:00 AM Falls Park Celebrating the 4th! Wednesday (July 4) 7:30 PM W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds America the Beautiful Thursday (July 5) 7:30 PM Pop Up Park Mini Muni Brass Band Saturday (July 7) 10:00 AM U.S.S. S.D. Battleship Memorial Victory in the Pacific Sunday (July 8) 8:00 PM Terrace Park Bandshell Sousa: Marches and More Tuesday (July 10) 7:30 PM Touchmark at All Saints Reed All About It! Sunday (July 15)* 8:00 PM Terrace Park Bandshell Circus Concert by Paul Hoy Tuesday (July 17) 7:30 PM Good Samaritan Village Bach to the Future Wednesday(July 18) 12 noon Pop Up Park Mini Muni Wind Quintet Wednesday (July 18) 7:30 PM McKennan Park Bandshell Space Cadets Sunday (July 22)* 8:00 PM Terrace Park Bandshell Jazz With JAS Tuesday (July 24) 7:30 PM Good Samaritan Center Going Low Sunday (July 29) 8:00 PM Terrace Park Bandshell The Staff Recommends Tuesday (July 31) 7:30 PM Avera Prince of Peace The Great War Sunday (August 5) 8:00 PM Terrace Park Bandshell Grand Finale

* Special Performances

Martha Stai—June 24

After her remarkable debut with the band last summer, we are excited to welcome back local theater star, Martha Stai. When she’s not teaching her high school students the difference between adjectival and adverbial clauses, Martha Stai loves to create theatre and music.

Dan Goeller—July 15

Composer Dan Goeller created Spirit of the Falls. His compositions’ colorful orchestrations and accessible compositional style have delighted audiences and performers around the world.

JAS Quintet—July 22

It is an honor to perform with the amazing JAS Quintet! JAS incorporates tradition with evolution and features some of the finest jazz musicians in the region: Joel Shotwell—saxophone, Jim Speirs—trumpet, Andrew Reinartz—bass, Daniel Heier—drums, and Jeff Paul—piano.