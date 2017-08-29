A Sioux Falls motel housekeeper was arrested following a dispute with a guest late Monday morning.

"It was an assault up at a motel in the area of Western and Russell," Sioux Falls Police Captain Blaine Larson told us.

"It was a situation where the 44-year-old employee got into an altercation with a resident staying there about her being out of the room. They ended up getting into a bit of a tussel. He's a housekeeper there. He ended up assaulting her."

Larson says that's when authorities were called.

"She made a complaint with police as well as management at the motel. Police did respond and arrested 44-year-old Chevron Carter."

It's not known what brought about the alleged assault.

