Sioux Falls Motel Housekeeper Arrested Following Alleged Assault of Guest
A Sioux Falls motel housekeeper was arrested following a dispute with a guest late Monday morning.
"It was an assault up at a motel in the area of Western and Russell," Sioux Falls Police Captain Blaine Larson told us.
"It was a situation where the 44-year-old employee got into an altercation with a resident staying there about her being out of the room. They ended up getting into a bit of a tussel. He's a housekeeper there. He ended up assaulting her."
Larson says that's when authorities were called.
"She made a complaint with police as well as management at the motel. Police did respond and arrested 44-year-old Chevron Carter."
It's not known what brought about the alleged assault.
See Also: