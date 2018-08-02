Sioux Falls Men Sent to Federal Prison for Meth Conspiracy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two Sioux Falls men have been sentenced to federal prison for a multi-state drug ring.

Investigators say the men were responsible for bringing more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine to South Dakota. Thirty-four-year-old Alvin Felicianosoto was sentenced to 17½ years for conspiracy to distribute meth and possession with intent to deliver.

The Argus Leader says 32-year-old Orlando Dones-Vargas was sentenced to 19½ years for the same charges.

Both were found guilty in jury trials earlier this year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.