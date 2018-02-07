Sioux Falls Mayoral Forum Scheduled for Thursday

If you're still undecided on who to vote for in the upcoming Sioux Falls mayoral race, a candidates forum will be held Thursday February 8 at the Museum of Visual Materials.

The forum is being sponsored by the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce's 'Young Professionals Network' along with AARP.

Networking begins at 4:30 PM with the moderated discussion beginning at 5:30 PM.

A second forum, again sponsored by AARP and the Chamber's 'Issues Management Council', is scheduled for Thursday April 5 with further details to come.

During both forums the public will have the opportunity to question the candidates and both will be moderated by AARP Regional Vice President Sarah Jennings.

According to Kayla Huizing, the Chamber's Young Professionals Network Manager, the YPN is constantly searching for ways to engage young professionals in politics.

"We want this forum to include questions on issues that are on the minds of our young professionals."

In order to keep things moving, those who plan to attend are encouraged to email their questions in advance to khuizing@siouxfalls.com.

Elections for Mayor and other city offices will be held on Tuesday April 10.

Source: Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Network