Sioux Falls Man Wins National Auto Sport Association Championship

Chris Kopitski of Sioux Falls won the coveted Performance Touring E class championship at the 2018 National Auto Sport Association National Championships September 16.

Over 450 amateur combined with professional drivers gathered at the Circuit of The Americas outside Austin to compete for a championship in more than 20 classes.

Kopitski talks about the win. “It was unbelievable. I couldn’t have asked for a better start in this perfect race all the way through,” Kopitski said. “I missed a couple of apexes and missed a shift about three-quarters of the way through the race. Other than that, it was flawless. This has been a long time coming. I’ve been waiting for this. I’ve been trying so hard to get this Championship. I’ve had mechanical issues every year, but this year I finally pulled it through, and this car is capable of so much more than this. It feels great. I’m on top of the world.”

NASA is one of the United States’ largest grassroots motorsports groups, with numerous drivers moving into the professional ranks. The racers competed on the same track that Formula 1 drivers will run in late October on the North American leg of their tour.