Sioux Falls Man Heckled Police, Steals Bike, Arrested On Drug Charges

A Sioux Falls man got arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly heckled police, stole a bike and took off.

"We had detectives that were conducting an investigation on something," according to Sioux Falls Police Captain Loren McManus.

"There was a male subject that saw the detectives and recognized them as police officers. He began to heckle them. One of our detectives was going to go over and make contact to find out what he needed. The man jumped on a bike that was laying there and took off."

Within a short time, the man was caught.

"Other officers got in the area and found him. He was arrested for the theft of property for taking the bike. We also found marijuana on his person when he was arrested."

McManus, who identified the man as 42-year-old Christopher Bowker, wasn't sure why he heckled the officers.