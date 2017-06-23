Sioux Falls Man Charged With Rape, Assault of Girlfriend

Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens say an arrest was made in connection with the assault and rape of a Sioux Falls woman.

"This actually began as a domestic between a boyfriend and girlfriend Wednesday night. A neighbor actually heard them arguing. During that time, he ended up punching his girlfriend several times. Things kind of calmed down from there."

And Clemens says the abuse later escalated into a sexual assault.

"That ended with the boyfriend using some fingers to penetrate his girlfriend. The neighbor heard some yelling again and this time called police."

Clemens says the 54-year-old boyfriend was arrested for simple assault domestic and third degree rape.