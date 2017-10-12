A Sioux Falls woman witnessed a man allegedly committing a lewd act in the parking lot at Hy-Vee at 10th Street and Kiwanis Avenue on Wednesday.

"The woman reported this to police," according to Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

"When officers arrived, the man took off at a high rate of speed. Officers later found the car at the entrance to a gravel pit near the fairgrounds. They found him trying to hide in the weeds. He was arrested for indecent exposure and trespassing."

Clemens identified the man as 27-year-old Quintin Schmidt of Sioux Falls.