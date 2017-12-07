Sioux Falls Library Hosts Gingerbread Making Event

Ready to build a gingerbread house? The Caille branch Library in Sioux Falls is offering a graham cracker gingerbread house event, complete with decorate trimmings and treats.

Saturday December 16, from 3:00 to 4:00 PM, kids of all ages can create their masterpiece to bring home. Ensure your spot by registering in advance by calling 367-8144.

While you prepare to decorate your gingerbread house, here are some helpful tips to make the most of your experience. Have fun!

