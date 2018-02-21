Sioux Falls Lands Red Hot Imagine Dragons at the Premier Center

The Denny Sanford Premier Center which is cementing itself as an award-winning upper-midwest venue has just landed one of the hottest acts in music today. Imagine Dragons will launch the Evolve Tour in June and visit Sioux Falls’ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center June 26.

Tickets are on sale to the general public starting Saturday, March 3rd at 10 a.m. at the Sanford Premier Center Box Office, LiveNation.com, via the Live Nation app, and at www.ticketmaster.com or toll-free at 800-745-3000. Fans can register starting now, Wednesday, February 21st at 11 a.m. through Sunday, February 25th at 2 p.m. for free access to the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale HERE, which will allow vetted fans to purchase tickets before the general public starting Tuesday, February 27th at 10 a.m. local time through Friday, March 2nd at 10 p.m. local time.