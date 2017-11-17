Sioux Falls Lands Another National Basketball Tournament

Sioux Falls has been chosen to host the 2018 & 2019 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Division II Men’s Basketball Championships.

The tournaments will be held at the Sanford Pentagon March 7-13, 2018 and March 6-12, 2019.

Dakota State University and Northwestern College will join the Sioux Falls Sports Authority in co-hosting the event.

Currently, 135 member institutions participate in Division II NAIA Men’s Basketball, represented by 12 separate conferences.

While in Sioux Falls competing, the teams will also visit local elementary and junior high schools, hospitals and kids clinics.

The last time an NAIA national tournament was held in South Dakota was in 2010 when Rapid City hosted the Women's Golf Championship.

Source: Sioux Falls Sports Authority

