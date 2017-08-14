Have you noticed how much quicker your commute has been this past week? Then get off your damn phone and pay attention!

Sioux Falls has installed Adaptive traffic signal technology which in layman's terms is a stoplight that can think for itself.

Earlier this year the Sioux Falls Public Works Department installed cameras at several intersections using video technology to detect traffic flow. Based on the information the system detects traffic signal changes are optimized to allow traffic to move more smoothly.

The new traffic signal system detects current traffic counts and adjusts traffic signals in real time, not to preset patterns.

Here's what it means for you and me: drivers will often experience shorter travel times and fewer stops. In addition, this system has been proven to reduce fuel use and vehicle emissions and improve safety.

