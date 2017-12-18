Sioux Falls Hy-Vee to Give Away Hams for the Holidays

This Christmas season is about to get hamed-up! Our local Hy-Vee stores will be partnering with First Responders to give away hams for the holidays.

Area police officers, firefighters and EMTs will be taking part in this community initiative called Hy-Vee Ham for the Holidays.

On Monday (December 18) Sioux Falls Hy-Vee employees and first responders will distribute Hormel Cure 81 hams to families in need at the South Dakota School For the Deaf at 2001 E. 8th Street.

