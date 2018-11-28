Sioux Falls Humane Society’s Christmas Wish List

A recent survey revealed that almost 95% of pet owners plan to buy Christmas gifts for their furry kids this year. There are many furry friends waiting for forever homes at the Sioux Falls Humane Society who could use a gift or two, also. If you'd like to contribute, take a look at the SFHS Wish List or their Amazon wish list .

Food ( stick with the basic Purina brands ) of course, is always high on those lists, along with treats, toys, collars and leashes, baby gates, basic office supplies and much more.

One trip out to the Sioux Falls Humane Society may very well melt your heart, or even break it when you see all the hopeful faces of animals longing for a home of their own. If you can't bear to do that, just go to their website and donate right there.

You can even shop for clothing, fine art, blankets, and all kinds of accessories in the Sioux Falls Humane Society's online gift store with proceeds benefitting the work they do for these animals waiting for new families.

No matter how you choose to contribute, you'll be making Christmas better for creatures who deserve some joy this time of year too!

You can always find more information and see the animals up for adoption on the Sioux Falls Humane Society website , along with both their Wish List and Amazon List .