A new survey reveals that 70% of pet owners plan to buy Christmas gifts for their furry kids this year. There are many furry friends waiting for forever homes at the Sioux Falls Humane Society who could use a gift or two, also.

If you have time to donate at the Sioux Falls Humane Society, they would love to have you. If that isn't a possibility, but you'd still like to make life more bearable for all of the wonderful animals there, you may want to take a look at the SFHS Wish List or their Amazon wish list.

Food (stick with the basic Purina brands) of course, is always high on those lists, along with treats, toys, collars and leashes, baby gates, basic office supplies and much, much, more.

One trip out to the Sioux Falls Humane Society may very well melt your heart, or even break it, when you see all the hopeful faces of animals longing for a home of their own. If you can't bear to do that, just go to their website and donate right there.

You can even purchase your 2018 Calendars right now on the website with all funds supporting their mission. No matter how you choose to contribute, you'll be making Christmas better for creatures who deserve some joy this time of year too!

You can always find more information and see the animals up for adoption on the Sioux Falls Humane Society website, along with both their Wish List and Amazon List.

See Also: