It's not a multi-million dollar home. It doesn't have a fancy home theater or a gift wrapping room. It's not even located in your typical "rich people houses" part of the city.

Still, a $171,900 home on South Van Eps in Sioux Falls is the most-favorited house of the year in South Dakota on the real estate website Zillow .

The four bedroom, three bath, 1,676 square foot home at 2613 S. Van Eps by Lincoln High school sold in September. It was favorited on Zillow 283 times.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

See Also: Sioux Falls Dive Bar Tour