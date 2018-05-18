Sioux Falls Has Spiderwoman but Not of Friendly, Neighborhood Variety

True believer, we bring you a tale of physical strength with a dash of mischief. Comic book exploits aside, a Thursday night armed robbery was easily solved.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says it happened in the 600 block of West Bennet Street around 6:30 PM.

“A woman climbed up the outside of a building and went into an apartment. The victim knows her mainly as a friend. She ended up punching him, then grabbed a knife and threatened him with the knife. He left and called police.”

When police arrived at the scene, the woman was still in the area of the apartment and was promptly arrested. Clemens also says the woman had some meth that was discovered by officers.

The suspect was not named by police, but she was charged with multiple crimes. Among them were burglary, aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance. The victim did not appear to suffer any injuries in the confrontation.

