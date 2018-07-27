Kate Wynja's senior golf season ended in heartbreak with an error on her scorecard, but her honesty has led her to be invited to a Symetra Tour golf tournament.

Wynja was recently in the national headlines after admitting her own mistake in signing an incorrect scorecard at the South Dakota Class A state golf tournament . Her error caused her to be disqualified from the tournament, and also dropped her team to second place. The noble act has led to Wynja receiving positive comments from the likes of Jack Nicklaus and others from around the world.

Now Wynja will be honored in another way. KDLT reports that Wynja has been invited to participate in the Sioux Falls GreatLIFE Challenge this September at Willow Run Golf Course. The GreatLIFE Challenge is a stop on the LPGA Symetra Tour. Each year the tour invites one amateur from the area to participate in the tournament.

She will be among a field of 100+ golfers that will play the event in Sioux Falls. The Sioux Falls GreatLIFE Challenge takes place August 30-September 2.

