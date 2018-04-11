The Goodwill Connection Center has been around since 2013, but that doesn't mean everybody knows about it and they'd like that to change! Their name has also changed, just a bit. They now go by the handle Goodwill Job Center. Located in the Goodwill Store at 3400 S. Norton Avenue, their mission is to help people find a job or build a career.

They offer free help with computer skills to people who may not be as tech or internet savvy as a person needs to be these days, especially when job searching. In fact, they offer a slew of free services like: assistance with resume' building and interview practice, agency referrals as well as introducing people to career advancement resources, and last, but certainly not least - - job fair events.

They can hold mini job fairs inside the Goodwill Job Center at no cost to the employer looking for great employees, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays. And they do host major job fairs twice a year in the fall and spring, with bilingual representatives on hand.

The Goodwill Job Center is hosting their Spring Job Fair on Wednesday, May 9, from 10 AM to 2 PM at the VFW at 3601 S. Minnesota Avenue. This event is open to the public and there is absolutely no charge to participate. The number of employers participating continues to grow, but this is the list right now:

Kelly Inn Group (owns 2 Holiday Inns, Staybridge, Best Western & La Quinta)

Sanford

Walgreen

Manpower

Spherion

Good Samaritan

Smithfield

Lowes

City of Sioux Falls

Avera

Independent Living Choices

Children's Home Society

Concrete Materials

Preform Solutions

Total Card

Electronic Systems Inc.

Lewis

Intek

Volunteers of America-Dakotas

LIfescape

Carsforsale.com

Experience Works

Five Star Call Center

Savers

TCF Bank

CCL Label

Walmart

For more information call 605-357-6171, follow Goodwill on Facebook or online .

