Sioux Falls Gas Pump Found with Skimmer Inside

Gas up your car and pay-at-the-pump. No problem. I did it just yesterday and didn't think anything of it. Nothing out of the norm and I was on my way home.

Uh-huh! Now this.

KSFY TV is reporting that the Sioux Falls Police Department was investigating a report of a skimmer that was found inside a gas pump at a Westside gas station.

According to KSFY TV an employee found a skimmer inside a pump. Police say they do not know how many cards were compromised from the 41st Street and Meadow Avenue location.

KSFY TV reports that Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said the employee at the gas station found the internal skimmer Thursday after noticing a piece of the pump was broken.

It's not known if any data was collected off the skimmer. Customers should pay attention to their statements and contact their bank if anything unusual shows up.

Clemens said customers should make sure locks are intact and the pump is sealed before getting gas.

There are no suspects in the case.

