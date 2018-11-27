Sioux Falls Gas Prices Continue to Dive

Hasn't it been awesome to watch gas price signs countdown like the ball is about to drop on New Years Eve?

The average price for a gallon of gas in South Dakota this week is down a nickel to $2.56. One month ago it was $2.88 per gallon.

“Trends are indicating that the month of December may bring some of the cheapest gas prices of the year,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “U.S. gasoline demand remains low and supply plentiful so motorists can expect to save at the pump as long as the price of crude oil doesn’t spike.”

In Sioux Falls it's even better. The best prices in town are at the Flying J and Costco for $2.19 , and Love's and Sam's Club for $2.23 per gallon. Most other gas stations are selling unleaded gas for between $2.32 and $2.39.

The best part is how quickly these prices dropped, just in time for the Christmas shopping season. Three weeks ago most gas stations were selling gas for around $2.65 or more per gallon.