Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, along with the Sioux Falls Firefighters Association members, are partnering up again this holiday season to provide gifts for those children who, unfortunately, have to spend the holidays in the hospital.

Sioux Falls firefighters will spend Sunday morning, December 23, shopping at Lewis Drug on East Tenth Street and South Cliff Avenue to collect toys.

And then on Christmas Eve, Monday, December 24, Santa, Fire Station 9, and firefighters will deliver toys to Avera, Sanford Health, LifeScape, and Avera Behavioral Health Center.

Santa and crew will start at Avera around 9:00 AM followed by Sanford Health, LifeScape, and then Avera Behavioral Health to spread some holiday cheer and hand out gifts to children.

With that, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and the Sioux Falls Firefighters Association would like to wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season.

Source: City of Sioux Falls