Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Preparing To Install Smoke Alarms

Jerry Dahmen/Results Radio

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is urging residents to check their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors prior to winter.

"Sioux Falls and the entire community that surrounds us - generally we have about 100 fire incidents every single year," according to Sioux Falls Fire Marshall Dean Lanier.

"We have a number of carbon monoxide issues as well. Our homes primarily use fuel fired appliances to heat our homes. As we come into the winter season it's a good time to discuss the importance of preparedness."

Lanier says working smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors save lives!

"Really the only way that you have to tell when you have an issue is if you have functioning smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in your home. If you don't there really isn't an opportunity to get prior knowledge before an issue comes about"

In partnership with the American Red Cross and the Good Samaritan Society, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue will be inspecting and installing smoke alarms for residents on September 30.

See Also:

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
  • Name*
Filed Under: Fire Safety, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Smoke Detectors
Categories: News, Newsletter KSOO, Top Stories
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top