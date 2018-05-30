Sioux Falls Federal Credit Union Gives Tea Classroom $500 Cash

The Sioux Falls Federal Credit Union recently made a promise to area teachers, that promise was to give them the tools they need to help their classrooms succeed with a contest called "Adopt a Classroom."

On Tuesday, (May 29) they started to make good on that promise.

KSFY TV reports the high school classroom of teacher Travis Ehrisman in Tea was the first to be chosen in the Adopt a Classroom contest.

Ehrisman, a science teacher at Tea High School, was one of 100 teachers nominated. According to KSFY, when Ehrisman found out his classroom was being selected as the first winner, he was pretty humble.

Ehrisman told KSFY, "I think I could always be better, and so this is kind of one of those good nudges that you're doing the right thing, you're going in the right direction, keep going, don't stop, keep bettering yourself."

Every winning classroom chosen during the contest will receive $500 cash courtesy of Sioux Falls Federal Credit Union.

Ehrisman already knows what he plans to do with the cash his classroom has won. He will use the money to purchase additional physics equipment for his students.

Congrats to Travis and the students of Tea High School!

Source: KSFY TV

