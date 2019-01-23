Sioux Falls Farm Show Is Underway

For the past 21 years, the Sioux Falls Farm Show has showcased everything new in agriculture. I'm proud to say I've attended every single year for Results Radio.

The 22nd Annual Sioux falls farm show is officially underway with the first of three days (January 23, 24 and 25) now complete. Day one was extremely busy. I had a hard time moving around from one vendor to another while doing broadcasts inside the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

Between the Sioux Falls Arena, Convention Center and Denny Sanford Premier Center, there are over 320 exhibitors. And they are showing the very latest agricultural technology and services.

The great indoor facility provides over 85,000 square feet for exhibits, as well as educational seminars. Exhibits are also featured at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in conjunction with the Sioux Empire Farm Show. Show hours are 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Wednesday and Thursday, 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM Friday.

