Commuters using Sioux Area Metro (SAM) will see a new redesigned facility beginning Monday, November 6th.

The Downtown Bus Depot will reopen for services on Monday following a major reconstruction project.

The reconstruction of the Downtown Bus Depot included a new canopy with an aluminum-framed central skylight to provide daylight and improve the waiting environment. Platform improvements provide for primary walking surfaces below the canopy area and incorporate features such as visually impaired guided pathways, new bench seating, new bicycle storage racks and repair station, and refinished columns.

Cost of the project, including construction and engineering, was $2 million. A $1.1 million Federal Transit Administration grant helped pay for the project.