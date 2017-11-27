Sioux Falls Could Break This Weather Record Monday

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is saying that we could see some record-breaking temperatures around the tri-state area today.

With the almost summer-like weather forecast for the Midwest today we could see some of latest +65 to +70 degree temperature readings on record.

Here are some of the records set to fall:

Sioux Falls forecast high is +69 which would break the record set on Nov. 21st, 2012

Yankton's forecast high is +72 which would break the record set on Nov. 27th, 1998

Mitchell's forecast high is +72 which would break the record set on Dec. 2nd, 2998

Huron's forecast high is +70 which would break the record set on Dec. 6th, 2919

Hope you can get out and enjoy this great end of November weather!

