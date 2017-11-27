Sioux Falls Could Break This Weather Record Monday
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is saying that we could see some record-breaking temperatures around the tri-state area today.
With the almost summer-like weather forecast for the Midwest today we could see some of latest +65 to +70 degree temperature readings on record.
Here are some of the records set to fall:
- Sioux Falls forecast high is +69 which would break the record set on Nov. 21st, 2012
- Yankton's forecast high is +72 which would break the record set on Nov. 27th, 1998
- Mitchell's forecast high is +72 which would break the record set on Dec. 2nd, 2998
- Huron's forecast high is +70 which would break the record set on Dec. 6th, 2919
Hope you can get out and enjoy this great end of November weather!
