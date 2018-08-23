Sioux Falls Continues to Draw Major Sporting Events

Sioux Falls continues to be a successful venue for top sporting events.

From the mini-mites to the pros in every sport this city has just what the competitors and fans are looking for.

Recently Sioux Falls was host another baseball championship.

After four-years in Mitchell the 12-day 32-team South Dakota Class B State Amateur Baseball Tournament was played at Augustana University's Ronken Field this year.

The Mitchell Daily Republic reports that the final tally at the gate was just over $50,000.

The tournament returns to Mitchell in 2019. For 2020 a sight has yet to be determined.

And as far as sites go Sioux Falls has another feather in our cap.

The NAIA has chosen the Sanford Pentagon as the Best Championship Venue .

The honor is given to a championship host that provides a great venue for student-athletes and is continuing making improvements to better the experience for everyone.

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference this week announced the dates and host information for the 2018-19 NSIC postseason championships for both men's and women's basketball to be held at the Sanford Pentagon. Titles for swimming and diving will be held at the Midco Aquatic Center.

And coming up in September the red carpet will be rolled out for the PGA TOUR Champions at Minnehaha Country Club.

