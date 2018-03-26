Sioux Falls Cell Phone Robbery Sends Girl to Hospital

A man and a woman swiped a cell phone Friday evening in what was supposed to be a private transaction in Sioux Falls on S. Thompson Avenue near East 12th Street.

Sioux Falls Police Department Information Officer Sam Clemens says the phone was listed online for sale when two people came to take a look at around 6:45 PM Friday.

“The 19-year old guy selling it was busy inside, his girlfriend went outside. The two suspects were inside the car and she showed them the cell phone. They talked about finding some money and were digging around in the car when they started driving away. The girl jumped on the car trying to hang on to it. She was dragged some distance before she finally fell off.”

Robberies of this type have appeared from time to time and Clemens says the Law Enforcement Center is designed to be a safe haven.

“We installed a safe exchange zone both in the parking lot at the Police Department and inside the lobby. Those two areas have cameras that record 24 hours a day. This would have been a perfect opportunity to use one of those locations.”

Clemens says the 17-year old girl received some road rash from the incident and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The only description of the suspects is that they were African-American and they were in a silver Pontiac.

Clemens says Police are trying to track down the suspects.

