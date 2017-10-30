Sioux Falls Car Dealership Robbed of Cars, License Plates

Sioux Falls Police say thieves ripped off cars and license plates from a local car dealership early Sunday morning.

"We are still working on the exact number of cars. But, it sounds like some of those stolen cars were recovered in other states, including some in Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri," said Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

"We are still trying to piece everything together. Sounds like some of those other agencies may have made some arrests. That will certainly help."

Clemens says the car dealership may have some video that Sioux Falls Police will be viewing.

