Sioux Falls Breaks Record in 2018 For Yearly Precipitation

It has been a particularly wet year in and around Sioux Falls. As of the beginning of December we were get close to breaking the all time record for precipitation. But it was looking like we weren't going to get there.

But after yesterday's rain and snowfall we have busted the old record and it's still coming down. National Weather Service Meteorologist Todd Heitkamp explains:

"Wednesday afternoon at the Sioux Falls airport, the record for the highest amount of precipitation in a year was broken. At 2 PM, the National Weather Service recorded the amount of rain that sent the yearly amounts beyond the previous record of 38.26” that was set in 2010. As of midnight Wednesday night, the yearly amount equalled a recored breaking 38.71” but the snow continues to fall so the final record amount won’t be known until the snow ends on Friday. On Wednesday another record was broke. We received a half inch of precipitation at the airport, which set a new daily record."