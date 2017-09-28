Sioux Falls Banquet Awarded $25,000 Grant

Congratulations to The Banquet of Sioux Falls . They will receive a $25,000 grant that you helped them win.

It was this last August when we asked you to place a vote for The Banquet. Your voting locked in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant which will turn caring into doing.

The banquet continues to serve 13 meals each week at two locations in Sioux Falls.

If you or your organization would like to volunteer to serve at The Banquet just call (605) 335-7066.

