Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Dog Heading to Texas to Help
Many volunteers across the country have been traveling to Texas to help out with the disaster that hurricane Harvey has created, even K-9s like Jax, a former resident of the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society! Jax has finished his training and will be flying out to Texas soon to help with search and rescue for Hurricane Harvey.
This brave dog will have his work cut out for him in Texas, where Harvey is the first Category 4 hurricane to make landfall in the United States since Hurricane Charley in 2004. To assist with animals affected by the disaster, visit the Houston Humane Society or the San Antonio Humane Society.