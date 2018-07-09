Sioux Falls Archery In The Parks Starts July 16

I've tried to shoot a bow three or four times. I'm not good at it. I've never had a lesson, my dad never shot or hunted with one so I never really had exposure to it. But if you want to get your kids started on it the Sioux Falls Parks will have a chance for them to try it out.

Archery In The Parks will take place on three dates in three different Sioux Falls parks. It's for kids between the ages of 7 and 12 to take the sport of archery for a spin. All of the equipment is provided and instructors will be there to help them through the beginning steps.

The events are free and don't require registration. Participants will get to do it on a first come-first served basis. Locations and dates for Archery in the Park include:

July 16 10–11:30 a.m. Southern Vistas Park 8000 West 53rd Street

July 19 10–11:30 a.m. JFK Elementary 4501 South Holbrook Avenue

July 26 10–11:30 a.m. Prairie Trail Park 5401 South Tomar Road

