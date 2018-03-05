Sioux Falls After School Activities Canceled Monday
In response to the deteriorating weather conditions, the Sioux Falls School district has cancelled all after school activities for Monday (March 5).
In messages to parents Monday afternoon, the district said that school will dismiss as normal Monday. The after school program Kids Inc will operate normal hours (after school until 6 pm). All other after school activities are cancelled due to the weather.
The cancellation includes parent teacher conferences and Monday's Community Engagement meeting at Washington High School.
